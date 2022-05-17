Mysuru-Chamarajanagar track electrification hits hurdle of NoC from AAI

Until the 750-metre stretch near Mysuru airport is electrified, railways have to run diesel locomotives on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

May 17, 2022 18:14 IST

Though 97% of the overhead wiring along the 61-km stretch between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar has been completed, work on a 750-metre stretch near the Mysuru airport runway is yet to be taken up pending an NoC from the AAI

Track electrification work between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar has got stuck as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is yet to issue an NoC to the railways for drawing overhead cables near Mandakalli where the track runs close to the starting point of the runway of Mysuru airport.

Though 97% of the overhead wiring along the 61-km stretch between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar has been completed, work on a 750-metre stretch near the airport runway is yet to be taken up pending an NoC from the AAI, according to sources. This is in addition to about 2 km of wiring that is yet to be completed for technical reasons.

The issue came up when dates were proposed for the statutory inspection of new railway lines, gauge conversion completion, track doubling and railway electrification work completed by the end of March 2022.

Railway authorities claimed that inability to get an NoC from AAI has impeded track electrification work between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Hence, the section may not be ready for inspection on the proposed date.

They suggested that instead the 6-km Mysuru-Ashokapuram section could be taken up for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Sources in the AAI admitted that an NoC is yet to be issued, and a decision has to be taken at the highest level as the electromagnetic waves of electric locomotives can interfere with the navigation system on aircraft and compromise their safety.

Until the stretch is electrified, railways have to rely on diesel locomotives on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section. In terms of railway operations, extending the run of long-distance trains powered by electric locomotives till Chamarajanagar will help keep the platforms in Mysuru free to receive additional trains.

S. Yogendra, a railway activist advocating greater railway connectivity and facilities as a mass transport system, said the delay by AAI has rendered the 61-km stretch inoperable for electric trains and is affecting thousands of daily commuters. ‘’Due to a 750-metre gap in overhead cabling along a 61-km stretch, diesel locomotives have to be used in the section, which is not environment-friendly and are being phased out by the railways,” he added.

Rajashekar, Deputy Chief Engineer, Railway Electrification on Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section, said they have applied for NoC to AAI, which is mandatory but is yet to hear from them though they expect things to progress in due course.

If the NoC is not received soon, the railways may be forced to explore the option of installing underground cabling along the stretch.

The Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section is assuming importance in view of the rapid industrialisation around the Nanjangud belt, which is a major town on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar section. Besides, an inland container depot of the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is coming up at Kadakola. Electric locomotives are expected to offer a hassle-free transportation option for cargo from the hinterland to ports.