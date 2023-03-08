Mysuru celebrates Women’s Day

March 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday said women have excelled in all fields and their achievements have been outstanding.

Speaking at the divisional-level week-long exhibition and sale of homemade products by women self-help groups and women entrepreneurs on the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by the district administration, the Mysuru zilla panchayat and others, here, he said women have been outclassing men in most fields. The contribution of women scientists has been significant and they have accomplished names in space science.

He advised parents to give freedom to their daughters like they give it to their sons. There shouldn’t be any favoritism and the girls in families must get the freedom to shine in various fields. Parents should not think of marrying off their daughters in case they don’t do well in studies. They must get another chance to study and develop a career.

Saying that women were turning into entrepreneurs and attaining financial stability producing products at their homes, he said women have encompassed technologies and used them accordingly.

L. Nagendra, MLA, said women are not lagging behind in any field today and their achievements were admired. The women have decorated the highest posts in the country and they must be applauded not on just one day but every day.

Mayor Shivakumar said the government has introduced many schemes for empowering women and added that over 20 per cent of products used in the Mysore City Corporation were sourced from women self-help groups.

Deputy Mayor Roopa, ZP CEO Gayathri, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Basavaraj and others were present.

The deputy commissioner also inaugurated a tennis ball cricket tournament for girls under-19 on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Women’s Day was also celebrated at the University of Mysore. The event was presided over by Vice-chancellor (in-charge) Muzaffar Assadi.