Mysuru briefly

May 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Demonstration held

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Students Federation of India, and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha staged a demonstration in Mysuru city on Thursday in support of wrestlers who are on a strike in Delhi since the last 10 days. They are seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Short-term courses at GTTC

The Government Tool Room and Training Centre will conduct short-term training course under various government schemes for eligible students to enhance their employability factor. The GTTC will also facilitate students academic projects, workshops and faculty development programmes. For details contact the centre at No. 93 & 94, Belagola Industrial Area, KRS Road, Mysuru 570016.