Mysuru briefly

May 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Dengue awareness in Mysuru

The Department of Health and Family Welfare observed the National Dengue Day inn Mysuru on Tuesday. District Health Officer K. H. Prasad inaugurated the programme, which was organised to create awareness among the people on dengue and mosquito that spreads dengue. The programme was organised in Mysuru as the day was observed in the country with the aim of combating the vector-borne disease. The doctors attending the programme said the Aedes Aegypti mosquito was the carrier of the deadly virus. District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer S. Chidambar, senior Medical Officer Naveen, District Surveillance Officer Mahadevaswamy and others were present.

Coaching for banking exam

The competitive examination coaching centre of the Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru has organised coaching for the examinations conducted for recruitment in the banking sector. The coaching will be conducted for a duration of 45 days. Interested persons can register their names between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 24. Call 0821-2515944 for details.