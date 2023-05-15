MYSURU BRIEFLY

May 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park will remain open on Tuesday in view of summer vacation. With Mysuru city witnessing large number of tourists’ footfall, the zoo management decided to keep the city’s two key tourist destinations open for the benefit of tourists. The zoo happens to be one of the most favorite tourist sites in the city which is on the must-see list of the visitors. Tuesday is a holiday for the zoo and the nature park. But, in the interest of tourists, the sites will remain open on Tuesday, said the Zoo Director in a release here.