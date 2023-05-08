MYSURU BRIEFLY

May 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Speciall school scores 100 in SSLC

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) run by NR Foundation has achieved 100 per cent results in the SSLC examination. Two students have passed with distinction. Anitha B. has topped with 94 per cent marks and Padma S. scored 90 per cent marks. A total of 14 students had appeared for the examination – two students each have secured A-plus and A grades, two students have obtained B-plus and 7 students have secured B and one student C-plus result. The school, which operates under the “child centric project” supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, is a free residential school from 1st standard to 10th standard for visually impaired girls, a release said.

Click a selfie on polling day

Kodagu district administration and the SVEEP Committee, Kodagu, have organised a selfie contest for voters with the aim of increasing voter turnout on May 10. All voters can participate in the competition by clicking selfies either single or as a group. Selfies taken with family or friends who have voted will get preference. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the polling booth and therefore selfies have to be taken with the booth visible in the picture, complying with the guidelines. Selfies taken have to be sent before 6 p.m. on the polling day. Selfies should be sent to one of the mobile numbers – 6363994172 or 9743144135 through Whatsapp. Details of the contestants with the selfie have to be sent. Selfie with a clear ink mark on the finger is a must. Only good quality pictures are used in the social media platforms of the district administration, a release said here.

