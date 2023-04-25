MYSURU BRIEFLY

April 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

‘Furnish poll expenses within 30 days’

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday said the candidates in the poll fray must furnish details on election expenditure within 30 days from the completion of elections. Otherwise, they may be disqualified for three years from contesting the polls. He said ₹40 lakh is the limit fixed for election expenditure. The expenses have to be sourced through the candidates’ bank account, and proper details of expenses have to be maintained, the DC said while addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties at Senate Bhavan in Mysuru. He said the expenditure observers will check the details of poll expenses thrice. The records on donations taken by the candidates must also be kept. Not more than ₹10,000 can be taken by cash, he said.

Applications invited

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, Mysuru, has started admissions for this year. The school is inviting applications from visually challenged students from across Karnataka. It’s a free residential school initiated for visually challenged girls. The school operates under “child centric project” and is supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Karnataka.. The school follows the State syllabus learning through Braille system taught by qualified teachers and imparts technology upgradation of basic and computer skills. It also provides parent counselling and organises house-to-house visits to bring about awareness on the importance of educating and opportunities to visually impaired girls. For application contact the school located next to Metagalli Police Station, Metagalli, Mysuru. Ph: 096866 68434 E-mail: harish@nrfoundation.org.in