Mysuru Briefly

April 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Amit Shah visits Chamundeshwari temple

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday. He was accompanied by S.A. Ramdas, MLA, Pratap Simha, MP, and others. The entry to temple was closed for the general public during his visit and the area was cordoned off for security reasons. Mr. Shah was in the temple for 15 minutes after which he left for Mysuru airport to fly to Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar to take part in a roadshow.

Adhere to model code of conduct, parties told

Political parties should adhere to the model code of conduct to ensure that the elections are free, fair and transparent, said Abhinav Chandra, observer for Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar constituencies. He was interacting with the representatives of political parties and candidates on Monday. He appealed to the candidates and their supporters to ensure that the code was not violated and cautioned that action would be initiated if there was a transgression of the law. In case there are complaints regarding elections then it could be forwarded to him though WhatsApp or SMS or he could be personally contacted, said Mr. Abhinav Chandra.

