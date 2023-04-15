Mysuru Briefly

April 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Poll expenditure observers for Mandya

A five-member team of Election Expenditure Observers has been deployed to Mandya and the public can submit any petition related to poll expenses to them. The observers are: Kedup Bhutia (9141010129) is for Malavalli segment and his liaison officer is Lawrence (9448872232); Gaurishankar Singh (9141010130) is for Maddur and his liaison officer is Darshan (9742326403); Pallav Saxena (9141010131) is for Melkote and K.R. Pet assembly segments and his liaison officer is Somashekar (7349493368); and Gaurva Chandel (9141010133) is for Srirangapatna and his liaison officer is Mustaq (9686617006).

KRRS protest

Farmers belonging to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday to protest the merger of Nandini diary with Amul. The farmers said Nandini and Karnataka Milk Federation under the cooperative sector had created jobs to lakhs of people and urged the authorities to uphold the interest of Karnataka farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise operations intensified

The excise department in Chamarajanagar has intensified its operations ahead of the elections and has seized liquor being transported illegally in different parts of the district. The authorities seized 7,200 litres of liquor being transported on a two-wheeler in Doddainduwadi in Kollegal on Friday and arrested one person in this connection It has also seized more than 17,000 litres of liquor in separate operations in Hanur apart from seizing 7,200 litres of liquor in Chamarajanagar and have taken three persons into custody.