Mysuru Briefly

April 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Expenditure Observer nominated

Shalabh Katiyar of Indian Revenue Service has been nominated as the Expenditure Observer for Kodagu district for the upcoming Assembly elections. He held a meeting with the district election officer and Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish on Thursday and apprised himself of preparations for the polls.

A release said general public who wish to provide or share information may meet him personally at his office on the first floor of the DC’s office in Madikeri between 11 a.m. and noon. Alternatively, public can contact him on 9353190721.

WISE exhibition

Women In Small Enterprise (WISE), the women’s wing of the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will conduct a two-day exhibition of products of women entrepreneurs. It will be held at the Jayamma Govinde Gowda Hall in Kuvempunagar on April 19 and 20. A release said the objective is to encourage entrepreneurship among women and for details call 09904 98129, 9845129701 or 08214250246. The last date for registration is April 17, the release added.