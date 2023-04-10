MYSURU BRIEFLY

April 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Campaign launched

Amidst the Amul vs KMF row, the KPCC Mahila Congress President Pushpa Amarnath and other Mahila Congress leaders on Monday launched the ‘Save Nandini’ campaign. The campaign aims at highlighting the need to safeguard the KMF and its products. It opposes the entry of Amul milk products in the State and said they would fight for saving the products. They said lakhs of farmers who are the milk producers for the KMF are banking on dairy farming for their livelihood. Following the row, protests are being held in the State to save KMF’s Nandini. “Let us all join together to save our identity,” read one of the posters at the launch.

DC visit after poll boycott threat

After the residents of Vivekananda Nagar in Mandya threatened to boycott the May 10 poll over lack of basic facilities in their locality, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalkrishna visited the area and spoke to the residents. He went around the locality with the residents who showed him the state of affairs of the locality. Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Gopalakrishna said the residents had brought to his notice the problems they were facing and added that he would speak to the relevant departments.