ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Briefly

April 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The national moot court contest organised by JSS Law College being inaugurated in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

AMF at polling booths

The Panchayat Development Officers and administrative staff coming under Chamundeshwari constituency have been instructed by the district administration to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations. A portion of the constituency falls under MCC limits and hence the AMF was assured while the PDOs had to be issued specific instructions as 273 out of 337 polling booths fall come under various gram panchayats and CMCs. The AMF includes drinking water facilities, ramps for the specially-abled, toilets and power supply.

Moot Court contest

The 20 th national moot court competition organised by JSS Law College in Mysuru city was inaugurated on Saturday. Nearly 30 teams from across the country are taking part in the contest which will conclude on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Justice H.P. Sandesh, Judge, High Court of Karnataka. The organisers said the competition aims at enhancing the knowledge of the court mechanism with thrust on corporate laws and international taxation standards The semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US