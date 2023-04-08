HamberMenu
Mysuru Briefly

April 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The national moot court contest organised by JSS Law College being inaugurated in Mysuru on Saturday.

AMF at polling booths

The Panchayat Development Officers and administrative staff coming under Chamundeshwari constituency have been instructed by the district administration to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations. A portion of the constituency falls under MCC limits and hence the AMF was assured while the PDOs had to be issued specific instructions as 273 out of 337 polling booths fall come under various gram panchayats and CMCs. The AMF includes drinking water facilities, ramps for the specially-abled, toilets and power supply.

Moot Court contest

The 20 th national moot court competition organised by JSS Law College in Mysuru city was inaugurated on Saturday. Nearly 30 teams from across the country are taking part in the contest which will conclude on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Justice H.P. Sandesh, Judge, High Court of Karnataka. The organisers said the competition aims at enhancing the knowledge of the court mechanism with thrust on corporate laws and international taxation standards The semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday.

