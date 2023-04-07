ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Briefly

April 07, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Zero Shadow Day workshop

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS), Mysuru, in association with the University of Mysore and Kuthuhali - Vigyan Prasar - is organising a one-day workshop for high school students and their parents in preparation for Zero Shadow Day on April 17, 2023. The workshop will be held att Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri, University of Mysuru on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration is free but compulsory. For details call 9886640328 or 6362159474.

Summer camps by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Suttur Mutt

The JSS Mahavidyapeetha and Suttur Mutt will conduct 8 summer camps at Suttur from April 16 to May 21 targeted at different professional groups. The camps will be held on different dates for Ayurvedic, speech and hearing and nursing students; pharmacy and life science students; engineering students; for medical and dental including house surgeons; and a study camp for religiously and philosophically inclined. Besides, three other camps on ‘‘Life Enrichment’‘ will be conducted at Ooty, B.R.Hills and Suttur Mutt. For details and registration visit www.jssonline.org or call 0821-2548212 or 9964141560; email jsspublications@gmail.com

DC inspects checkposts in Mandya

Mandya Deputy Commissioner H. N Gopalakrishna on Friday inspected the checkposts in Maddur and Malavalli Assembly constituencies. The Deputy Commissioner, who is the district election officer, visited Nidaghatta checkpost in Maddur and Malavalli checkpost and enquired with the staff deployed there on the enforcement of election code of conduct. He later visited VC Farm guest house where arrangements are underway for the accommodation of the election observers and the police observers in view of the ensuing elections.

