Mysuru Briefly

April 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of CPI(M) staging a protest in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

CPI (M) protest

Communist Party of India (Marxist) members staged a demonstration in Mysuru city on Thursday against the recent killing of Idrees Pasha in Ramanagaram by cow vigilantes. The party activists sought stringent punishment for the guilty and wanted the authorities to probe the issue thoroughly and “unravel the hidden agenda and conspiracy” behind his killing. The CPI (M) said failure of the State government to act tough against anti-social elements has led to collapse of law and order and recurrence of such incidents.

VVCE students excel in aero design contest

VVCE students who took part in an international aero design contest held at Florida, U.S., recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering excelled at SAE International aero design contest 2023 conducted at Florida, U.S.. The students Y. Srinandana Sastry, Vivek Chandrashekhar, Sathwik Jain, S. Supreeth and Sukhi Darshan took part in the contest to design and fly a Radio Controlled (RC) aircraft. The team was ranked 7 th overall in the contest which had 50 registrations including teams from U.S., Poland, China and Brazil.

Candle light procession

A candle light procession was taken out in Chamarajanagar town on Thursday to create public awareness on the importance of exercising franchise. District SVEEP Committee president S. Poovitha flagged off the candle light march which passed through B. Rachaiah Double Road, Jai Bhuvaneshwari Circle and terminated at Chamarajeshwara temple.

