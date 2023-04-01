ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Briefly

April 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh handing over stolen or lost mobiles to their respective owners after they were traced using CEIR portal, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

‘’Save Constitution’’ rally

The Congress led by its leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will stage a demonstration in Mysuru city to ‘’save the Constitution and save the country’’, on Sunday. The Congress has alleged that the BJP in its bid to win the elections at all costs was tampering with the Constitution and the reservation matrix. The demonstration will be held at Town Hall from 11 a.m.

Anniversary celebrations

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Saturday that no political speeches should be delivered during the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanti on April 5 or Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Jayanati celebrations on April 14. He said this was in view of the model code of conduct being in vogue and called upon the officials to celebrate the event in a meaningful manner by imbibing the values that such personalities advocated.

Mobile phones traced

The Mysuru Police recovered 15 mobile phones that were lost or stolen and subsequently traced after the details were uploaded on the Central Equipment and Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The Commissioner of Police B.Ramesh handed over the recovered mobiles to their respective owners. He said once the complaint was registered the IMEI number is uploaded to the portal and the phone gets blocked. Once it was activated by anyone the authorities would be notified and the user could be tracked.. Mr.Ramesh urged the public to make use of the portal and upload the details in case their handset was stolen or lost.

CONNECT WITH US