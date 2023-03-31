HamberMenu
Mysuru Briefly

March 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tributes being paid to Gen.K.S.Thimayya on his 117th birth anniversary in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Tiger death: One person arrested

The Forest Department personnel on Friday arrested on person in connection with the death of a tiger in Kebbepura village in Kundukere range of Bandipur tiger reserve reported in February. The accused was named as Nagendra who was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. There are four others accused in the case who are still absconding and the authorities have launched a manhunt to nab them.

Gen. Thimayya’s birth anniversary

The 117 th birth anniversary of Gen. K.S.Thimayya was celebrated under the auspices of Kodava Samaja here on Friday. Floral offerings were made to the portrait of the General and his services were recalled by the members of the Samaja. In Kodagu, the district administration took the lead in celebrating the event with Deputy Commissioner B.C.Satish along with a host of ex-servicemen offering floral tributes and the speakers recalled how the general had left an indelible impression on the Indian armed forces.

