Mysuru Briefly

March 29, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

SDMIMD convocation

The 27th annual convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) in Mysuru was held on Thursday. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings, was the chief guest and D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, and the Chairman, Governing Board of SDMIMD, Mysuru, presided. N. R. Parasuraman, Director of the Institute, presented the annual report.

State-level study camp by AIDSO

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) is organizing a State-level students study camp in Mysuru to mark the 75 th year of Independence. It will be held from April 2 to 4 and would be on the life and struggle of the great revolutionaries of the country. The participants would learn about the ideals and values of leaders like Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The camp will also focus on issues related to challenges facing the students’ movement in the present times apart from cultural programmes. For details and to participate call 9164220387.

