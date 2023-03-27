Mysuru Briefly

March 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

SDPI protest against scrapping of reservation for Muslims

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) held a protest demonstration in Mysuru on Sunday against the State government’s decision to scrap reservation extended to Muslims under 2B category.

SDPI activists gathered near St. Philomena’s Church and demanded the restoration of the reservation of 4 per cent provided to Muslims, which enabled their admission in educational institutions and employment in government posts.

SDPI State president Abdul Majeed addressed the gathering of protesters.

Chamarajanagar University should be named after Ambedkar

Former Mayor Purushotham has urged the State government to name the newly established Chamarajanagar University after B.R. Ambedkar.

In a statement in Mysuru, Mr. Purushotham said a decision had been taken by the University of Mysore’s Syndicate to call the Post-Graduate Centre at Chamarajanagar as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Post-Graduate Centre. During its subsequent communications with the government, the centre was called the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Post-Graduate Centre.

However, the name Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been dropped in the recent notification issued by the State government appointing Gangadhar M.R. as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Chamarajanagara University, he lamented.