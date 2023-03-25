Mysuru Briefly

March 25, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Internal reservation sought

Tribals from Mysuru have urged the government to provide internal reservation for adivasis under the ST category. It said the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) - Jenu kuruba and Koraga tribes in Karnataka, those with a known history of dwelling in forests like Soligas, Iruligas, Betta kurubas, Paniyas, Panjari, Yaravas, Malaikudiyas, Asalaru, Gaudlu, Siddi etc., and nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes such as Hakki Pikki and Dongri should be considered. The tribals said though the government has taken a decision to provide internal reservation for SC categories it has not considered the demand for to provide internal reservation for adivasis among ST categories.

₹26.3 crore infrastructure works for Chamarajanagar

Road and infrastructure works worth ₹26.3 crore in 13 packages have been sanctioned for execution and implementation by the PWD in Chamarajanagar district. They include road development in different areas of the town and rural hinterland, construction of retention walls, laying of concrete roads, drainage works in many areas abutting the roads and minor bridges.

‘’Murder of democracy’’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh described the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP as a ‘’murder of democracy’’. He said the country’s democratic traditions have been ignored and the move would boomerang on the BJP in the coming days. He said there was an undeclared Emergency in the country and the people of the State and the country would back the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in his fight against BJP and its ‘totalitarian’ regime.