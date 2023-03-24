Mysuru Briefly

March 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Road safety meeting

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday conducted a road safety meeting and directed that encroachments of footpaths in Mysuru city should be cleared to pave way for uninterrupted movement of pedestrians. Speaking at the Road Safety Committee meeting, the DC said shopkeepers tend to encroach the footpath and were forcing the pedestrians to walk on the road as a result of which there was an increase in the number of accidents. He also called for rectifying anomalies in road design or safety parameters in case of accidents and designate such places as ‘’’accident zones’’ for public safety.

SDMIMD convocation

The 28th annual convocation of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) is scheduled to be held on March 29 on the institute campus. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala, and the Chairman, Governing Board of SDMIMD, Mysuru, will preside. During the convocation, the institute will be awarding the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) to the eligible students of the 2021-2023 batch. Also, students who have excelled in areas of specialisation will receive the gold medals.