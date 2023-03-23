Mysuru Briefly

March 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

‘Congress committed to implementing promises’

The Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath said in Mysuru on Thursday that the Congress was committed to implementing all the pre-election promises being held out by the party after it comes to power. Speaking to reporters,, she said the Congress was bound to ’sweep’’ to power in the State and would fulfil all the promises just as it had implemented the programmes mentioned in the election manifesto when it was in power from 2013 to 2018.

Minors cannot be engaged for election campaigning, says DC

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said those below 18 years cannot be roped in for campaigning during the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State. He said all those below 18 years are considered minors as per law and cannot be deprived of their basic rights to education by engaging them in work. Those found violating the rule will be prosecuted as per the law, the DC said.

Lokayukta officials’ visit

Lokayukta officials will tour the taluks in Mysuru district to elicit complaints if any against government officials pertaining to deficiency of services or dereliction of duty. The officials will be available on March 24 at Sargur PWD guest house, at Periyapatna PWD guest house on March 27, at Chamundi guest house in Mysuru on March 28, Hootagalli TMC on March 29, at the Taluk Office at Nanjangud on March 30 and at K.R. Nagar PWD guest house on March 31 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.