Mysuru Briefly

March 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

‘Clean Chamundi Hills’ drive

Nearly 50 volunteers of Parisara Balaga and Save Chamundi Hills Committee in Mysuru took part in a drive to cleanse Chamundi Hills of plastic waste on Sunday. In addition, there were volunteers from JSS College and 30 sacks of plastic waste was cleared during the day. The campaign, launched by the Forest Department on March 3, will be on till March 21 and volunteers said that Chamundi Hills was not merely a temple or a tourist spot but an emotion and hence the involvement of the volunteers in the drive to make the hills free of plastic.

MLA’s supporters take out procession

Supporters of Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath took out a padayatra from Anjaneyaswamy temple in Hunsur to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru drumming up support for his re-election. The MLA’s supporters reached Mysuru on Sunday and they also sought vote for the Congress to ‘’save the Constitution’’.