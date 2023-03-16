Mysuru Briefly

March 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

Consumers’ Day held

The district administration and JSS Law College observed World Consumers’ Day in Mysuru on Thursday. An exhibition showcased weights and measures and how people can be cheated, and various elements of the law enacted to protect the rights of the consumers. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had also displayed charts explaining the trades that are covered under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Crackdown on power theft

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation and the police along with the vigilance cell of CESC raided different places at Amrit Layout and Rajeev Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday and detected 24 cases of power theft. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigations are on.

Herbal garden

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a herbal garden at Freedom Fighters’ Park, Subbarayanakere in Mysuru. Members of the Mysuru District Freedom Fighters’ Association, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and others were present.