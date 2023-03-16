ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Briefly

March 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at the exhibition held as part of World Consumers Day at JSS Law College in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Consumers’ Day held

The district administration and JSS Law College observed World Consumers’ Day in Mysuru on Thursday. An exhibition showcased weights and measures and how people can be cheated, and various elements of the law enacted to protect the rights of the consumers. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had also displayed charts explaining the trades that are covered under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Crackdown on power theft

Electricity cables.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation and the police along with the vigilance cell of CESC raided different places at Amrit Layout and Rajeev Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday and detected 24 cases of power theft. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbal garden

The foundation stone for a herbal garden was laid at Freedom Fighters’ Park in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a herbal garden at Freedom Fighters’ Park, Subbarayanakere in Mysuru. Members of the Mysuru District Freedom Fighters’ Association, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US