HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru Briefly

March 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the exhibition held as part of World Consumers Day at JSS Law College in Mysuru on Thursday.

Visitors at the exhibition held as part of World Consumers Day at JSS Law College in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Consumers’ Day held

The district administration and JSS Law College observed World Consumers’ Day in Mysuru on Thursday. An exhibition showcased weights and measures and how people can be cheated, and various elements of the law enacted to protect the rights of the consumers. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had also displayed charts explaining the trades that are covered under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Crackdown on power theft

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation and the police along with the vigilance cell of CESC raided different places at Amrit Layout and Rajeev Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday and detected 24 cases of power theft. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigations are on.

Herbal garden

The foundation stone for a herbal garden was laid at Freedom Fighters’ Park in Mysuru on Thursday.

The foundation stone for a herbal garden was laid at Freedom Fighters’ Park in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a herbal garden at Freedom Fighters’ Park, Subbarayanakere in Mysuru. Members of the Mysuru District Freedom Fighters’ Association, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.