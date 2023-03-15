MYSURU BRIEFLY

March 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

KRRS to spell out its poll plans

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) will be announcing its plans for the ensuing elections after a meeting of its executive committee in Mysuru on Thursday. The sangha will also be announcing the number of seats that the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party would be contesting in the ensuing elections besides clearing its stand on the toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the campaign it proposes to launch against the toll collection, said a note.

Elephant, rhino adopted

Techno Canada INC, New Delhi, has adopted an Asiatic elephant and Indian rhinoceros at the Mysuru zoo under the animal adoption scheme. It has adopted the animals for a period of one year from March 2, 2023 to March 1, 2024 by making a payment of ₹4,50,000 as adoption fee. The zoo has expressed its gratitude to the company for the adoption and its contribution towards the noble cause. “It’s gesture will inspire other corporate bodies and charitable institutions to take part in the animal adoption scheme,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.