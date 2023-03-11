HamberMenu
MYSURU BRIEFLY

March 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of children having fun at Chinnara Mela..

Chinnara Mela at Rangayana

Chinnara Mela, one of the most popular summer camps for children at Rangayana in Mysuru, is happening this year after a gap of nearly three years. Pandemic had stopped Rangayana from holding the annual programme. This year, Chinnara Mela will begin on April 10 and conclude on May 5. The mela is open for children aged between 7 and 14 years. The entry to the summer camp is limited to 250 and the application forms will be issued on April 1 on a first come, first served basis. The fee for the summer camp is ₹3,000 per child.

MUDA budget on Monday

Mysore Urban Development Authority is presenting its budget on Monday. The budget for 2023-24 will be presented by MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in the presence of MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S Somashekar and members, including the MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, Harshavardhan, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The budget presentation will be followed by a meeting where the issues before the MUDA, including the allotment of CA sites, are expected to be discussed. The meeting also gains significance in view of MUDA planning to launch layout development works joining hands with farmers on a 50:50 ratio.

