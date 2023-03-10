Mysuru Briefly

March 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Development works launched

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan performed the ground breaking ceremony for various civil works in the town on Friday. The sum-total of the works is pegged at ₹23.64 lakh and includes construction of a concrete road at a cost of ₹4.90 lakh and installation of name and information plaque in all the wards of the town. He said ₹40 crore has been released for development works in Madikeri and the present project is part of it and includes installation of LED street lights at a cost of ₹11.84 lakh.

ID for transgenders

Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra said in Mysuru on Friday that those seeking to identify themselves as third gender or transgenders would be provided with a separate identification card to enable them to exercise their franchise. He said there were nearly 500 voters among the transgenders and they would be provided with ID. He said there was provision to recognise them as transgenders and in case the local election officers did not cooperate then the Deputy Director of Department of Women and Child Welfare could be approached to redress the grievance. So far 210 people have registered themselves as transgenders in the voters’ list.