Mysuru Briefly

March 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Conference on agricultural transformation

A two-day conference on Agricultural Transformation and Rural Development in India being conducted by the University of Mysore, began on Thursday. The conference aims to understand the dimensions and structure of agricultural transformation and the challenges posed for rural development. .Muzaffar H Assadi, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), University of Mysore, inaugurated the conference and Krishna Raj, Professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Policy, Institute for Social and Economic Chane, and others were present.

Interactive smart board for school

An interactive digital smart board was inaugurated at the Lalitha High School run under the aegis of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, Mysuru Division, here on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Pooja Agarwal, president of the organisation, and she said that upgrading digital infrastructure was imperative to impart quality education. The school authorities said three more digital smart boards would be added at the beginning of the new academic year to shore up the infrastructure and improve the teaching-learning process.

Expressway inspection

Former PWD Minister H.C. Mahadevappa accompanied by Congress workers will inspect the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Friday and share details about the contribution of the Congress party to the project which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The inspection was earlier scheduled to be conducted by Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday but was cancelled.