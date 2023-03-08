Mysuru Briefly

March 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

No-fly zone

In view of the Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Mandya for inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project on Sunday, the authorities have enforced a ban on the use of drone cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems as part of the security measure. The ban will be in force in a radius of 15 km around the venue of the PM’s programme.

Youth-20 summit

The Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Mysuru under Visvesvaraya Technological University will host Youth-20 summit for the colleges in Mysuru and Mandya districts on Thursday. This is part of the main event of Youth-20 Summit to be hosted by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India on May 16. About 5,000 students from various engineering colleges from the two districts will take part in which international delegates from G-20 member countries will also participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short-film festival

The Department of Visual Communication, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus is organizing a national-level short film festival ‘Cinerama-2023’ on March 10 and 11 on its premises in the city. Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, director and actor, will inaugurate the festival at 9.30 a.m. on March 10 and theatre personality Mandya Ramesh will be the chief guest. Besides the competition, the festival also features workshops and interaction with eminent resource persons from the film industry. The event aims at providing an exposure for students to showcase their talent and skills in short film making. For workshop registration, contact: 8281464473 / 9590248222.