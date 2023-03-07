ADVERTISEMENT

MYSURU BRIEFLY

March 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Leopardess found dead

A female leopard with injuries on the body was found dead in Sollepura-B area in Veeranahosahalli wildlife precincts of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The carcass of the feline was noticed on Tuesday by forest guards on patrol duty. Forest authorities said the leopard is aged about 2 to 3 years. Forest veterinarian Ramesh H. conducted a post-mortem. The animal is suspected to have succumbed to injuries suffered during a fight with a tiger or a leopard. As per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the body was burnt after the postmortem. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda and forest officials were present.

Inspection of venue

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya district on March 12, a team led by Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah inspected the venue of the PM’s programme on Tuesday.  Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, Superintendent of Police Yatheesh and others were present. Arrangements are being done for the visit. The Prime Minister is inaugurating the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on March 12 and will also hold a road show in Mandya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US