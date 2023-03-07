MYSURU BRIEFLY

March 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Leopardess found dead

A female leopard with injuries on the body was found dead in Sollepura-B area in Veeranahosahalli wildlife precincts of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The carcass of the feline was noticed on Tuesday by forest guards on patrol duty. Forest authorities said the leopard is aged about 2 to 3 years. Forest veterinarian Ramesh H. conducted a post-mortem. The animal is suspected to have succumbed to injuries suffered during a fight with a tiger or a leopard. As per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the body was burnt after the postmortem. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda and forest officials were present.

Inspection of venue

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya district on March 12, a team led by Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah inspected the venue of the PM’s programme on Tuesday. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, Superintendent of Police Yatheesh and others were present. Arrangements are being done for the visit. The Prime Minister is inaugurating the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on March 12 and will also hold a road show in Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT