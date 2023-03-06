ADVERTISEMENT

MYSURU BRIEFLY

March 06, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Road show: ADGP in Mandya

ADGP Alok Kumar was in Mandya on Monday in connection with the arrangements to be made in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 12. The Prime Minister is visiting Mandya district to inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. A road show has also been planned. In this regard, Mr. Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, accompanied by Mandya SP Yatheesh, conducted an inspection of the route proposed for the road show.

Water pots for summer

KMPK Trust in association with Parisara Snehi and Jeevadhara Blood Bank donated water pots for quenching the thirst of animals and birds this summer, in Mysuru on Monday. Mayor Shivakumar and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Cement water pots were distributed for quenching the thirst of domestic animals and birds, in Mysuru on Monday. It is an initiative of KMPK Trust in association with the Parisara Snehi team and Jeevadhara Blood Bank. Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated the drive in the presence of former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev. Mr. Shivakumar inaugurated the drive by installing a water pot near the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the palace. The water pots and feeding pots were distributed among interested persons.

e-Prasad initiative

e-Prasad initiative was launched at Sri Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery Temple, Bhagamandala, Madikeri taluk on Monday. It’s an initiative of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, which has tied up with India Post for delivering the prasad from the temples to the devotees. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish gave a start to the initiative. Devotees can book the prasad on India post website www.indiapost.gov.in or by calling the toll-free number 18002666868. e-Prasad costs ₹300 and it also contains “Cauvery theetha” among other items. Steps will be taken to increase prasad distribution on seeing the devotees’ response, the DC said.

