Mysuru briefly

March 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Foundation stone laid for court complexes

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice A.S. Bopanna, Judge, Supreme Court, laid the foundation stone for court complexes at Kushalnagar and Virajpet in Kodagu districts on Saturday. They also laid the foundation stone for the Bar Association building in Somwarpet. Mr. Justice Bopanna said that in a democracy justice should be ensured for all and hoped that the court complexes will benefit the public in this cause.

‘’Accord priority to Kannada’’

The 16th Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was inaugurated in Madikeri on Saturday and K.G. Bopaiah, MLA, called for according greater priority for Kannada. He also called for spreading the Kodava culture and language and recalled the contribution of litteratteurs from Kodagu to the cause of Kannada. He said the government has taken measures to promote Kannada language and culture. Manu Baligar, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said Kodagu has a unique culture and called for its documentation and study.

