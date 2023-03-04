ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru briefly

March 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone laid for court complexes

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice A.S. Bopanna, Judge, Supreme Court, laid the foundation stone for court complexes at Kushalnagar and Virajpet in Kodagu districts on Saturday. They also laid the foundation stone for the Bar Association building in Somwarpet. Mr. Justice Bopanna said that in a democracy justice should be ensured for all and hoped that the court complexes will benefit the public in this cause.

‘’Accord priority to Kannada’’

Participants in the 16th Kodagu district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 16th Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was inaugurated in Madikeri on Saturday and K.G. Bopaiah, MLA, called for according greater priority for Kannada. He also called for spreading the Kodava culture and language and recalled the contribution of litteratteurs from Kodagu to the cause of Kannada. He said the government has taken measures to promote Kannada language and culture. Manu Baligar, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said Kodagu has a unique culture and called for its documentation and study.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US