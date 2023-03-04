HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru briefly

March 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone laid for court complexes

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice A.S. Bopanna, Judge, Supreme Court, laid the foundation stone for court complexes at Kushalnagar and Virajpet in Kodagu districts on Saturday. They also laid the foundation stone for the Bar Association building in Somwarpet. Mr. Justice Bopanna said that in a democracy justice should be ensured for all and hoped that the court complexes will benefit the public in this cause.

‘’Accord priority to Kannada’’

Participants in the 16th Kodagu district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri on Saturday.

Participants in the 16th Kodagu district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Madikeri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 16th Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was inaugurated in Madikeri on Saturday and K.G. Bopaiah, MLA, called for according greater priority for Kannada. He also called for spreading the Kodava culture and language and recalled the contribution of litteratteurs from Kodagu to the cause of Kannada. He said the government has taken measures to promote Kannada language and culture. Manu Baligar, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said Kodagu has a unique culture and called for its documentation and study.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.