Mysuru Briefly

March 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Malgudi Express to be regulated

Train Number 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express will be regulated at different stations for 35 days from March 6 to April 9 owing to train maintenance work between Ramanagaram and Kengeri. A release said it will be regulated at Bidadi for 20 minutes for 16 days and for 40 minutes for 7 days, for 10 minutes at Ramanagaram for 9 days and for 40 minutes for 3 days in view of the track maintenance work.

Auto drivers advised on uniforms

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jhanavi conducted a meeting with the autorikshaw drivers in the city on Thursday and advised them on the imperatives of wearing uniforms while plying their vehicles besides carrying the necessary documents. She also assured them of steps from the Police department to resolve grievances of the commuting public and the auto drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUCI protest

Activists belonging to the Socialist Unity Centre of India staged a demonstration in the city on Friday against the hike in domestic LPG cylinder rate by ₹50 and for commercial LPG cylinder by ₹350. The activists said people were in distress owing to increase in price of essential commodities and flayed the government for reducing the LPG subsidy. The SUCI said subsidy to the poor was being diverted for constructing highways, airports etc., under PPP models that was benefitting the capitalists.