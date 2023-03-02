Mysuru Briefly

March 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Leopardess trapped

A leopardess which was on the prowl at Marballi village of Jayapura hobli in Mysuru district since the last few days, was trapped on Thursday. The Forest Department personnel had placed a cage about a week ago following complaints of regular killing of domestic animals in the village. The leopardess was examined for health issues, inserted with a microchip and later released in the wild, said the authorities.

Auto drivers advised on uniforms

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S.Jhanavi conducted a meeting with the autorikshaw drivers in ysuru city on Thursday and advised them on the imperatives of wearing uniforms while plying their vehicles besides carrying the necessary documents. She also promised steps from the Police department to resolve grievances of the commuting public and the auto drivers.

Phone-in programme on NCC

JSS Radio 91.2 FM will broadcast on March 3 a special programme on importance of NCC in which Air Commodore B.S. Karwar (VSM), Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate Karnataka & Goa, will be the resource person. He will highlight the objectives of NCC, the benefits on enrolling for NCC and related issues. For interaction and posing questions call 0821-2546563 or 8296725912. The programme can be heard by downloading the JSS Radio App from Google play store and the broadcast time is from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p..m.