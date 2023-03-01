ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Briefly

March 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Wednesday against hike in LPG price. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Congress stages protest

Former MLA M.K.Somashekar led a Congress protest against the escalation in price of LPG and other essential commodities, in Mysuru city on Wednesday. The BJP government was flayed for its inability to reign in inflation and the Congress workers bunt firewood symbolic of people returning to traditional methods of cooking as LPG was unaffordable. The Congress workers raised slogans against both the Centre and the State and dubbed their economic policies as ‘’anti-poor’’ and ‘’anti-people’’.

NGO Day celebrated

Various NGOs working for tribal welfare observed World NGO Day early this week and recalled the contributions and struggles since the last four decades. Tribals from the region lauded the efforts of Development through Education (DEED) under S. Sreekanth in Hunsur in spearheading their cause. P.K. Ramu of Budakattu Krishikara Sangha said that the establishment of Vijaygiri hamlet after a prolonged agitation was a milestone as was the DEED’s legal battle in the High Court for rehabilitation of displaced tribals from Nagarahole.

