MYSURU BRIEFLY

February 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

AMHEE-2023

A three–day International Conference on ‘Advanced Materials for Health, Energy and Environment (AMHEE-2023)’, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), a constituent college of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), began here on Tuesday. Lee D. Wilson, Professor, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, inaugurated the conference. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Director, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Babu, Director, and Sabita Madhvi Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, were the guests of honour. Lectures from renowned scientists will be part of the conference. JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar was present.

Workshop

SOTTO Karnataka (formerly Jeevasarthakathe) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, has organised the Mysuru zone inaugural programme and workshop on ‘Brain Stem Death Declaration and Organ Donation Protocol’ in Mysuru on Wednesday. The programme will be held at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road at 11 a.m. Kiran Kumar M., Member Secretary, SOTTO, Karnataka, Health Commissioner D. Randeep, Director, Indumathi M., MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini are among the guests of honour.

CESC programme

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has organised ‘Bijli Utsava’ at Kadlapura village in Nanjangud taluk on Wednesday. This is an event organised by the Ministry of Energy on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava. The programme will highlight the benefits received by the rural areas under the DDUGJY scheme, and the electricity connections the BPL families who lacked power supply, got under the schemes. Chamarajnagar MP V. Sreenivas Prasad will inaugurate the event and Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be present.