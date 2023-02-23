MYSURU BRIEFLY

February 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

CM to visit Mysuru on March 4

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting Mysuru on March 4 for a mega convention where he will be distributing benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes. The programme will be held on Maharaja College Grounds. As many as 30,000 beneficiaries from Mysuru district are expected to participate.

Aim for highest voter turnout

Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash on Thursday gave a call for ensuring the highest voter turnout during the ensuing elections by taking up awareness activities under SVEEP. Speaking at a programme organised for imparting training to the District Resource Persons of the Mysuru division, here, he said polling in the cities is lower when compared to the villages. People were desisting from coming to vote at the polling booths. This must be corrected with an aim for higher turnout of voters to the booths carrying out awareness activities, he said. P.S. Vastrad, Nodal Officer, State Election Commission, told the officials to engage activities in tribal areas and encourage them to exercise their franchise.

₹2 cr. for 57 temples

A sum of ₹2 crore has been sanctioned for the development of 57 temples in K.R. Pet taluk, said Minister for Sericulture, Youth Affairs and Sports and K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda. The Department of Muzrai has released the funds for taking up development works of the temples, he said. Acting on the appeal for developing the temples in the taluk, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the amount, the Minister said in a statement.