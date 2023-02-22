ADVERTISEMENT

MYSURU BRIEFLY

February 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others during the launch of Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

School of Excellence launched

Sri Jayachamarajendra School for Excellence was inaugurated at Krishnaraja Boulevard in Chamarajapuram, Mysuru, on Wednesday. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family inaugurated the school in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the royal family, and others at a function organised by Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust (SJUET). Ms Wadiyar is the patron of SJUET. Mr Wadiyar launched the website of the school on the occasion. Shalvapillai Iyengar, Chairman, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru was the chief guest.

Appeal to MCC

Mayor Shivakumar speaking to the members of the Karnataka Rajya Angavikalara Vedike who staged a dharna in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of the Karnataka State Angavikalara Vedike, Mysuru, on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the office of the Mysore City Corporation demanding proper utilisation of the grants meant for the welfare of the persons with disabilities. They alleged that 5 percent of funds set aside for the benefit of the persons with disabilities were not being used adequately causing injustice to them. Despite appeals to the officers concerned, no action had been taken, they said in a memorandum to the Commissioner. Mayor Shivakumar visited the striking members and spoke to them about their grievances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Works launched in Hinkal

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, and Pratap Simha, MP, on Wednesday launched various development works in Hinkal here. The total cost of the works was ₹24.69 crore. Hinkal comes under Hootagalli CMC. After a puja at Sri Nanneshwaraswamy Temple at Hinkal, they gave a start to the works, including road works and restoration of the kalyani and Hinkal lake, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US