Mysuru Briefly

February 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Power cut

There will be power cut from 9 am. To 6 p.m. on Thursday in different parts of the city due to maintenance work at the distribution centre and feeder lines. The affected areas are: Ramakrishna Nagar E and F block, H block, Vivekananda Circle, Nimishamba Layout, Madhuvana Layout, BEML Layout, Srirampura, Preethi Layout, Saraswathipuram, Gangotri, Kuvempunagar, Janata Nagar, Sharadevi Nagar, Aravinda Nagar, Kuvempunagar complex, T.K. Layout, K.G. Koppal, D.V.G. Layout, Gangotri Layout, Krishnamurthy Layout and surrounding areas.

Appointed president

Syed Shakeeb ur Rahman, former Principal of SJCE and former Dean, VTU, has been appointed president of the New Muslim Hostel at Sarawathipuram in Mysuru by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf. It has also appointed M.H. Assadi as vice-president, Janab Arif A. Mekri as secretary, Nayeemur Rahman as treasurer besides 7 others as members.