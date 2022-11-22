Mysuru Briefly  

November 22, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Janapara Utsava 2022 conducted

MYSURU

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Kannada and Culture organised Janapara Utsava 2022 at Maharani’s College of Arts here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by the Joint director of the department V.N. Mallikarjunswami. He said the wealth of a country is not signified by merely its economic growth but also encapsules its art, culture, and literary heritage. He urged the students not to confine education to scoring marks but also take part in events to help unfold the artist in each one of them. Srinivas, principal of the college, presided.

Counselling centre for the elderly

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mysuru

HEArt Organisation launched Hrudaya Spandana, a counselling centre for elderly persons at the Senior Citizens Wellbeing Centre run by the Department of Handicapped and Senior Citizens Empowerment in Kuvempunagar. Shivakumar, president of HEArt Organisation, said the centre will cater to those who are depressed due to physical and mental health issues, family and social problems that affect the elderly. There was also a session on importance of ayurveda for healthy living.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US