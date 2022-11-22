Mysuru Briefly  

November 22, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Janapara Utsava 2022 conducted

MYSURU

The Department of Kannada and Culture organised Janapara Utsava 2022 at Maharani’s College of Arts here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by the Joint director of the department V.N. Mallikarjunswami. He said the wealth of a country is not signified by merely its economic growth but also encapsules its art, culture, and literary heritage. He urged the students not to confine education to scoring marks but also take part in events to help unfold the artist in each one of them. Srinivas, principal of the college, presided.

Counselling centre for the elderly

Mysuru

HEArt Organisation launched Hrudaya Spandana, a counselling centre for elderly persons at the Senior Citizens Wellbeing Centre run by the Department of Handicapped and Senior Citizens Empowerment in Kuvempunagar. Shivakumar, president of HEArt Organisation, said the centre will cater to those who are depressed due to physical and mental health issues, family and social problems that affect the elderly. There was also a session on importance of ayurveda for healthy living.