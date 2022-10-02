Mysuru Briefly

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 21:19 IST

MYSURU The Hindu Bureau

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held

MYSURU: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the city on Sunday and was marked by making floral offerings and garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The celebrations was led by district in charge minister S.T.Somashekar and senior officials including Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Mysuru ZP CEO Poornima and others were present.

Ch.Hill climbing contest

MYSURU: Chamundi Hill climbing contest was held on Sunday as part of Dasara and it evoked good response. More than 150 people took part in the contest which was flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Pourakarmikas lauded

MYSURU: The Minister for Cooperation and district in charge minister S.T.Somashekar on Sunday lauded the contribution of pourakarmikas in Mysuru being ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities in the country. He said the pourakarmikas were working round the clock to keep the city clean and had been deployed for additional shift during Dasara and hence their role in the city being highly ranked, should be appreciated.

Wildlife Week celebrations

MYSURU: The Forest Department and Bandipur Tiger Reserve will conduct a slew of programmes to mark Wildlife Week celebrations which was inaugurated on Sunday. A cycle jatha was organized to create greater awareness of wildlife conservation at Gundlupet and there was quiz contest on wildlife and forest conservation issues. There will be interaction with stakeholders on Monday at Bandipur followed by a wildlife photo exhibition, also at Bandipur on Friday.

