Mysuru: Boy killed in suspected leopard attack in T.Narsipura taluk

This is the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth such incident since November 2022 in the taluk

January 22, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers stage a protest against the death of a 11-year-old boy in a suspected leopard attack in T.Narsipura taluk, on January 22, 2023.

Villagers stage a protest against the death of a 11-year-old boy in a suspected leopard attack in T.Narsipura taluk, on January 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 11-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday evening in Horalahalli village in T.Narsipura taluk of Mysuru, was found dead in what is suspected to be a leopard attack.

The victim was identified as Jayanth and his body was found 2 km on the outskirts of the village amidst shrub vegetation. This is the second human death in a suspected leopard attack in the last 48 hours and the fourth since November in T.Narsipura taluk alone.

Though the police had launched a search operation upon receiving a complaint on Saturday evening, it was disbanded at night. The search was resumed by the local villagers at dawn on Sunday, during which they stumbled upon the body of the boy about 2 km from his house.

Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle confirmed the incident. She said the leopard had apparently taken away the boy from the main road of the village itself. Combing has resumed in the area to trap the leopard.

Meanwhile, locals staged a demonstration and blocked the road in T.Narsipura. 

