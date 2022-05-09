Mysuru-bound flight diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather

A Mysuru-bound flight from Hyderabad was diverted to Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL) in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to bad weather conditions at Mysuru airport.

Mysuru airport director R. Manjunath told The Hindu that the Alliance Air flight, carrying about 45 passengers from Hyderabad, was scheduled to land in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

But, due to bad weather conditions on account of “cross-winds”, the pilot took a decision against landing in Mysuru. Consequently, the aircraft, described as an ATR 72, which is a “small-sized” plane, was diverted to Bengaluru.

After waiting in Bengaluru for the weather to improve for a couple of hours, the airlines aborted the flight. “It was already about 10.30 p.m. when it landed in Bengaluru. They thought of returning to Mysuru, but it was raining. So, they cancelled it”, said sources in Mysuru airport.

The passengers eventually returned to Mysuru by road after the airlines took a decision to cancel the flight late in the night.

“Passenger safety is of paramount importance. Under such circumstances, the travellers will have to bear with the inconvenience. It was entirely upto the pilot to take a decision to land or not”, Mr. Manjunath said.

The flight from Hyderabad was scheduled to carry another 41 passengers to Goa from Mysuru. The passengers complained that they were left stranded at Mysuru airport with the authorities claiming that the flight had only been delayed. The information about the cancellation of the flight was communicated to them after long hours of wait.

Many passengers scheduled to fly on Sunday evening were accommodated in the flight on Monday, according to sources in the airport.