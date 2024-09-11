ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru: BJP spokesperson hits out at Rahul Gandhi for remarks on reservation

Published - September 11, 2024 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh speaking at a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh on Wednesday sought to know whether senior Dalit leaders endorsed the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, that reservation will be scrapped “when India is a fair place’’.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Mahesh said the statement exposed the ‘’anti-reservation mindset’’ of the Congress. Mr. Gandhi indulges in fearmongering that the BJP will end reservations but he himself goes abroad and announces that reservation will be scrapped which is a pointer to ‘’Congress’ duplicity’’, said Mr. Mahesh.

He challenged Dalit activists and writers, including Devanur Mahadeva, to express their views on the statement of Mr. Gandhi and said that even AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders should clarify whether the views expressed by Mr. Gandhi was the party position as well.

Referring to the remarks of Mr. Gandhi that Dalits receive ₹5 out of ₹100 and the tribals receive 10 paise out of ₹100, Mr. Mahesh said the statement was coming from the leader of a party that is accused of diverting over ₹25,000 crore meant for SC/STs in Karnataka. The Valmiki Development Corporation is another scam in Karnataka in which funds meant for tribals have been diverted, he added.

Mr. Mahesh alleged that the Congress paid lip-sympathy to the cause of Dalits and the OBCs and accused it of trying to usurp Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy though it denigrated him during the latter’s lifetime. The BJP spokesperson said the party would highlight Mr. Gandhi’s remarks on reservation across the rural hinterland ‘’to create public awareness on the Congress stance on the issue’’.

