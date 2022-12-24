Mysuru Bishop extends Christmas greetings; appeals for promoting social inclusiveness

December 24, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Bishop of Mysuru Rev. K.A. William said here on Saturday that intolerance in any form was a hurdle to peace and harmony in society and meaningful co-existence of various beliefs and cultures was the only way to constructive societal transformation.

Delivering the annual Christmas message to his followers here ahead of the X-mas celebrations, the Bishop said respecing human life and human relationship brings real happiness to human being and any thought of action otherwise can lead only to division in the society and cause disharmony.

The Bishop said scientific and technological advancements along with globalisation has helped humankind but it should be harnessed for the good of fellowmen and the educational systems and value consciousness must prioritize wisdom over knowledge, heart over intellect, brotherhood over discrimination.

He also called for re-engineering of the family value system so that it nurtures promotion of beliefs, traditions and lifestyle of others. Intolerance in any form was a hurdle to harmony in society and coexistence of different belief systems and culture was essential for social progress and transformation.

He said families, communities and societies should spread the value of love, respect and concern for all without any compartmentalised way of thinking besides developing mutual concern. Otherwise the life of people in future could become miserable, the Bishop added, calling for promoting inclusiveness and open mindedness.