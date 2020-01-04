Mysuru better poised for Swachh Survekshan 2020, says MCC

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is better poised for Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 leading to clean city rankings compared to last year due to two major infrastructure works that have received government approval.

While the MCC has received in-principal approval to invite tenders for installation of bio-mining facility to clear the 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, the construction and building debris waste recycling plant will also see the light of the day.

MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde said on Saturday that compared to the 2019 survey, the local body was better placed this year in terms of infrastructure and the lacunae that were observed by the third-party auditors have been plugged.

The DPR for the C and D plant is ready and is expected to be functional during the course of the year. The plant will come up at Koppluru near the Outer Ring Road close to the existing truck terminal. It will have a capacity to handle and recycle 100 tonnes of debris per day.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), which is conducting the survey, takes into account the infrastructure facilities for which the DPR will be ready and hence the city is expected to secure additional marks on this count.

Similarly, the legacy wastewill be cleared through bio-mining and the DPR for the plant was prepared sometime ago. However, it was beset with procedural delays over financial issues. The district in-charge Minister V. Somanna has promised to get ₹18 crore released so as to complete the facility. Both the plants should be functional within an year.

The legacy waste accumulated at the Sewage Farm had emerged as a major eyesore for the city and was emerging as a health hazard for the residents of Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Visveshwarnagar and surrounding areas. Mysuru generates around 500 tonnes of waste daily of which nearly 200 tonnes is handled by the existing solid waste recycling plant. But the untreated waste, which has accumulated over years, has grown to nearly 2 lakh tonnes. But with the installation of the bio-mining facility the waste can be cleared and the entire land can be environmentally reclaimed through bio-remediation process.

Last year, Mysuru had secured 4,378 marks out of 5,000 and the MCC said the above two facilities will help bridge the gap significantly. The MCC has also installed sanitary napkin machines and incinerators in all the ladies toilets in the city which was not the case last year. This initiative is also expected to help achieve higher marks leading to better ranking. Mysuru was adjudged the 3rd cleanest city in the country and hence the MCC is striving to regain the top slot which it achieved in 2016.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said Mysuru fell behind in citizens’ feedback and hence appealed to the people of the city to give their response to the online survey on the Swachh Survekhan website. The MCC will also conduct a public awareness drive on the survey and have extensive interactions with educational institutions, NGOs, doctors, lawyers, hotel owners and other professional bodies in the days ahead. She said My Waste-My Responsibility should be the motto of the citizens to ensure a clean Mysuru.