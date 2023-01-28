Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway: Srirangapatna bypass too opens for traffic

January 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Three days after the opening of Mandya bypass on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, the authorities have announced the completion of the 7-km-long stretch of Srirangapatna bypass road on the highway, marking the completion of all the greenfield sections of the much-awaited 10-lane expressway.

While Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, tweeted a video that declared the status of the Srirangapata bypass as completed, the Mandya district police control room confirmed that traffic was plying on the bypass, allowing the vehicles to skip Srirangapatna town. Officials in the control room also said that all the bypasses of the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway passing through the district were open for traffic.

The authorities had already opened the 7 km-long greenfield section that bypasses Bidadi, 22 km that bypassed Ramanagaram and Channapatna and the 7 km that bypassed Maddur. On Wednesday, the 10-km-long Mandya bypass was declared open.

The completion of all the bypasses on the highway will facilitate the smooth travel of vehicles plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru to bypass all the major towns, considerably reducing the travel time.

The travel time between the two cities is expected to come down from three hours to around 90 minutes. The 119-km-long expressway, which starts near the NICE road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, ends at the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru.

While the main carriageway comprises of six lanes with three lanes on either side of the median, the service roads on the two sides of the expressway will have two lanes each.

The access-controlled expressway on National Highway 275, which has been taken up by Dilip Buildcon at a cost of more than ₹8,000 crore, also features 19 major bridges, 44 minor bridges, 4 rail over-bridges, and around 50 underpasses.

Though toll plazas have come up near both Bengaluru and Mysuru, the expressway is yet to be declared open. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who inspected the expressway earlier this month, said the expressway will be declared open soon after all the pending works are completed by February end. Once the expressway is officially opened, two wheelers and three wheelers will be banned on the main carriageway.

It may be mentioned here that Sumalatha, Mandya MP, had earlier this week held a meeting with NHAI officials including its Project Manager to discuss the completion of pending work in Mandya district, including white-topping of the road, footpath development and construction of ring road.